Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weekend scorcher: Australia braces for first major heat wave of fire season

Last summer's bush fires, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison called Australia's "black summer", killed 33 people and billions of native animals. The country's weather bureau attributed a slight weakening in the current La Nina weather phenomenon as one of the reasons for intense spring heat this year, as scant rainfall in November led to a rise in temperatures in the inland regions.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 27-11-2020 07:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 07:50 IST
Weekend scorcher: Australia braces for first major heat wave of fire season

Australia is bracing for the first major heat wave of the bush fire season this weekend with temperatures forecast to hit well above 40 degrees Celsius (104 degrees Fahrenheit), prompting authorities to urge people to stay indoors. Last summer's bush fires, which Prime Minister Scott Morrison called Australia's "black summer", killed 33 people and billions of native animals.

The country's weather bureau attributed a slight weakening in the current La Nina weather phenomenon as one of the reasons for intense spring heat this year, as scant rainfall in November led to a rise in temperatures in the inland regions. "November has been quite unusual in many ways. We have only seen about half our normal rainfall and it is quite possible November will be one of our hottest Novembers on record," said Andrew Watkins, the Bureau of Meteorology's (BoM) Head of Climate Operations.

BoM still expects a wetter than usual end to the year from La Nina, which is typically associated with greater rainfall and cooler than average temperatures in the equatorial Pacific Ocean. The heat wave sweeping in from Australia's outback interior is forecast to move across the southeast of the country and by early next week will shift to the northeast. Most of Sydney is expected to experience sweltering temperatures above 40 degree Celsius over the weekend.

Last summer's prolonged bush fire season was fuelled by three years of drought but this year the risk is from grasslands after the prolific growth of vegetation helped by good rains in early spring. "Grass might be greener in the area where you're right now, but it won't take long for it to dry out once the heat of summer starts to appear," said Richard Thornton, Chief Executive of Bushfire and Natural Hazard Cooperative Research Centre.

Australia's fire season usually runs from late southern hemisphere spring through summer.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

Amazon Black Friday deals: Don't miss these amazing deals on S20 FE, Pixel 4 XL, Versa 2 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia win toss, opt to bat first against India in 1st ODI

Australia won the toss and opted to bat first against India in the first One Day International ODI here at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday. The much-anticipated Indias tour of Australia will get underway as both sides lock horns in the ...

Two at UP's Sambhal district hospital suspended after stray dog seen tugging at body

A sweeper and a ward boy working at a district hospital in Uttar Pradeshs Sambhal were suspended after a stray dog was seen tugging at a body, left unattended on a stretcher. The body was of a minor girl who had died in a road accident. The...

AstraZeneca CEO expects to run new global trial of COVID-19 vaccine - Bloomberg

AstraZeneca is likely to run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage, its chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday amid questions over the results of its late-stage study.Instea...

S.Korea foils N.Korea attempt to hack COVID-19 vaccine makers -media

South Koreas intelligence agency foiled North Korean attempts to hack into South Korean companies developing coronavirus vaccines, the News1 agency reported on Friday, citing a member of the parliamentary intelligence committee. Lawmaker Ha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020