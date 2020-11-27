SCOREBOARD, 1st ODI: IND vs AUS

Scoreboard from the first ODI between India and Australia, here on Friday

Australia: D Warner c Rahul b M Shami 69 A Finch c Rahul b Bumrah 114 S Smith b M Shami 105 M Stoinis c Rahul b Chahal 0 G Maxwell c Jadeja b M Shami 45 M Labuschagne c Dhawan b Saini 2 A Carey not out 17 P Cummins not out 1 Extras (B-1, LB-6, NB-2, WD-12) 21 Total (For 6 wicksts in 50 overs) 374 Fall of wickets: 1-156, 2-264, 3-271, 4-328, 5-331, 6-372

Bowling: M Shami 10-0-59-3, J Bumrah 10-0-73-1, N Saini 10-0-83-1, Y Chahal 10-0-89-1. More PTI ATAT