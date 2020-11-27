BSF-BGB IG level meeting focuses on prevention of border crimes

Left Menu
PTI | Agartala | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:18 IST
Border Security Force (BSF) and Bangladesh Border Guards (BGB) on Friday agreed to initiate pre-emptive measures to ensure peace along the international border and prevent border crimes, a senior officer of the paramilitary force said. A host of bilateral issues like construction of single-row fence in many places along the Indo-Bangla border were also discussed at the two-day IG level border coordination conference which ended at the BSFs sector headquarter at Salbagan here on Friday, Inspector-General (IG) of BSF Tripura Frontier Sushanta Kumar Nath said.

"We exchanged views, ideas and concepts on border- related issues in a very friendly environment with an aim to further strengthen the already robust and good relations. "We discussed some important border issues at length and affirmed to act against all sorts of cross-border crimes.

Both delegations agreed to amicably resolve all pending issues and strengthen bonds of friendship, trust and cooperation," Nath told reporters. India and Bangladesh share a 4,096 km long semi-porous border, out of which Tripura shares 856 km, parts of which are still unfenced in patches.

Additional Director General of BGB Khondoker Farid Hassan said, both sides have expressed zero-tolerance towards border crimes such as smuggling of drugs, explosives and human trafficking. "Both the forces have agreed to initiate preventive action against such crimes and maintain vigilance in vulnerable areas and enhance confidence-building between BSF and BGB by holding regular meetings.

"We firmly believe that outcome of this conference will go a long way in strengthening our bond and traditional ties," he said.

