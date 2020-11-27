Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border after braving water canons, clashing with police

After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday from the Tikri border following permission by Delhi Police to hold peaceful protests at the city's Burari ground.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2020 18:24 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 18:24 IST
Farmers enter Delhi from Tikri border after braving water canons, clashing with police

After braving water cannons and clashing with security personnel, thousands of farmers started entering the national capital on Friday from the Tikri border following permission by Delhi Police to hold peaceful protests at the city's Burari ground. The farmers, who were part of the 'Delhi Chalo' march against the Centre's new farm laws, were escorted by police personnel amid tight security as they started entering the city from Tikri border around 3 pm.

Delhi Police on Friday allowed protestors to hold their protest at north Delhi's Nirankari Ground - one of the biggest grounds in the national capital. However, farmers gathered at the Singhu border have not entered the city so far.

Earlier in the day, the Delhi Police used tear gas at the Singhu border to disperse protesting farmers who were trying to head towards the national capital. Farmers also pelted stones at police and broke barricades in an attempt to enter Delhi. Heavy police deployment had been made at the city borders to prevent their entry.

Plumes of smoke were seen as security personnel used multiple rounds of tear gas to disperse the protesting farmers at the Singhu border. At the Tikri border, farmers clashed with police and also tried to remove a truck, which was placed as a barricade, by tying it to a tractor with the help of a chain.

Traffic was disrupted in many parts of the city due to the protest. Taking to Twitter, the Delhi Traffic Police on Friday posted a series of tweets, asking people to avoid outer Ring Road, Mukarba Chowk, GTK road, NH-44 and Singhu Border in view of the 'Delhi Chalo' march by farmers from Punjab against the farm laws.

"In view of the rally/ march/protest by All India Kishan Sangharsh co-ordination committee, the traffic police is diverting traffic from Mukarba Chowk & GTK road. Traffic is very very heavy in this area," it said..

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jagir Kaur elected as new SGPC president

Senior Akali leader Jagir Kaur was on Friday elected as the president of apex gurdwara body SGPC. Elected for a year, she will be the 45th president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.Elected as SGPC chief for the third time, Ka...

Tata Steel launches value-added product for micro-segments

Expanding its value-added basket, Tata Steel on Friday said it has introduced a new coated product targeting MSMEs and emerging enterprises. Galvanova is a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, which is all-weather durable and of...

JP Nadda holds roadshow in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC polls

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the...

C'garh: Two women Naxals surrender in Kondagaon district

Two women Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Kondagaon district on Friday, an official said. In their statement, the cadres cited disappointment with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020