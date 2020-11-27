Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICMR nod for CCMB s dry swab testing for COVID-19

Despite this, there are leakages from samples, which render those batches untestable and unsafe in handling. CCMB researchers found that VTM can be totally avoided and dry swab technique also does not require RNA extraction and can be directly used for RT-PCR testing with sensitivity and specificity similar to the current gold standard.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 27-11-2020 19:11 IST | Created: 27-11-2020 19:11 IST
ICMR nod for CCMB s dry swab testing for COVID-19

Hyderabad, Nov 27 (PTI): The Indian Council of Medical Research has approved a dry swab RNA- extraction-free testing method for the COVID-19 virus developed by CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology, CCMB said here on Friday. Ribonucleic acid (RNA) is an important macromolecule that is present in all biological cells.

In the conventional testing method, nasopharyngeal or oropharyngeal swab samples collected by sample collection centres are transported to testing centres, sometimes even hundreds of kilometres away. The samples are generally placed in a liquid called Viral Transport Medium (VTM).

To avoid leakage, they are packed heavily that adds on to sample processing times at both the sample collection and testing centres. Despite this, there are leakages from samples, which render those batches untestable and unsafe in handling.

CCMB researchers found that VTM can be totally avoided and dry swab technique also does not require RNA extraction and can be directly used for RT-PCR testing with sensitivity and specificity similar to the current gold standard. This method has now received ICMR approval for use in settings where automated RNA extraction is not available, the city based premier research institute said in a release.

Rakesh Mishra, Director, CCMB said RNA extraction, even with automation, takes four hours for roughly 500 samples. VTM and RNA extraction both add a significant burden on money and time required for mass testing for coronavirus.

"We believe the technique's merit holds for all kinds of settings and has the potential of bringing down the costs and time of testing by 40-50 per cent. It is a game changing technology as with the existing infrastructure, the throughput of COVID-19 screening can be enhanced several fold with immediate effect while, at the same time, making the whole process safer," Mishra said.

TRENDING

Sweden's Prince Carl Philip and wife test positive for coronavirus

Frank Bailey: Google honors UK’s first black firefighter on 95th birthday

AfDB approves $120million loan to Western Tanzania hydropower plant

IAEA chief and Finland President hold discussion on use of nuclear energy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jagir Kaur elected as new SGPC president

Senior Akali leader Jagir Kaur was on Friday elected as the president of apex gurdwara body SGPC. Elected for a year, she will be the 45th president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.Elected as SGPC chief for the third time, Ka...

Tata Steel launches value-added product for micro-segments

Expanding its value-added basket, Tata Steel on Friday said it has introduced a new coated product targeting MSMEs and emerging enterprises. Galvanova is a 55 per cent aluminium-zinc alloy coated product, which is all-weather durable and of...

JP Nadda holds roadshow in Hyderabad ahead of GHMC polls

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda held a roadshow in Hyderabad on Friday ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation election. The roadshow was conducted from the Nagole Chowrasta to Kothapet Chowrasta in the...

C'garh: Two women Naxals surrender in Kondagaon district

Two women Naxals, one of them carrying a reward of Rs 1 lakh on her head, surrendered before the police in Chhattisgarhs insurgency-hit Kondagaon district on Friday, an official said. In their statement, the cadres cited disappointment with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020