MP: Gwalior civic body's city planner held for bribery by EOW
City planner Pradeep Verma wanted Rs 50 lakh from builder Dharmendra Bharadwaj for approving a construction project, and then settled at Rs 25 lakh under the condition that the first installment of Rs 5 lakh would be delivered on Saturday, EOW Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said. "Verma was caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh in a car.PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 28-11-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 28-11-2020 19:55 IST
A city planner with Gwalior Municipal Corporation was held by Madhya Pradesh Economic Offences Wing on Saturday while allegedly accepting Rs 5 lakh as the first installment of a Rs 25 lakh bribe demand, an official said. City planner Pradeep Verma wanted Rs 50 lakh from builder Dharmendra Bharadwaj for approving a construction project, and then settled at Rs 25 lakh under the condition that the first installment of Rs 5 lakh would be delivered on Saturday, EOW Superintendent of Police Amit Singh said.
"Verma was caught while accepting Rs 5 lakh in a car. A case under Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against him at University police station," Singh added.
- READ MORE ON:
- Offences Wing
- Dharmendra Bharadwaj
- Singh
- Verma
- Madhya