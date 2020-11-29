Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indonesian volcano erupts, forcing residents to flee

Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption. Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement that the eruption from the Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano, about 2,600 kilometers east of Indonesia's capital of Jakarta, had caused panic among those living nearby.

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 29-11-2020 19:15 IST | Created: 29-11-2020 19:15 IST
Indonesian volcano erupts, forcing residents to flee

A volcano in Indonesia's East Nusa Tenggara province erupted on Sunday, spewing ash and smoke as high as four kilometers into the sky and forcing more than 2,700 residents to seek refuge, the country's disaster mitigation agency said. Indonesia has nearly 130 active volcanoes, more than any other country, and while many show high levels of activity it can be weeks or even months before an eruption.

Raditya Jati, a spokesman for the agency, said in a statement that the eruption from the Mt. Ile Lewotolok volcano, about 2,600 kilometers east of Indonesia's capital of Jakarta, had caused panic among those living nearby. About 2,780 people from 26 villages had sought refuge, although no casualties have so far been reported, Jati said.

Muhammad Ilham, a 17-year-old who witnessed the eruption, told Reuters that resident nearby were "panicked and they're still looking for refuge and in need of money right now". Indonesia's Volcanology and Geological Hazard Mitigation Center said on its website that the area near the volcano is likely to be inundated with "hot clouds, lava stream, lava avalanche, and poisonous gas".

Kasbani, the head of the center, told Reuters that the status of the volcano was raised to the second-highest level on Indonesia's four-tier alert system due to "increasing threats". There are only three other volcanoes with this level, the agency said. These include the Merapi volcano on the island of Java and Sinabung on Sumatra, which erupted this month.

TRENDING

Malaysia will hold an election after coronavirus is over - PM

AP Tourism Development Corporation lines up projects worth Rs 202 Cr to lure tourists

Is Prison Break Season 6 cancelled due to Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell’s decision?

Corrugated packaging box makers facing raw material cost shock

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Smart healthcare: IoT redefining the way healthcare is delivered

As the world is embracing the new wave of digitalization triggered by the pandemic and the arrival of 5G, the adoption of IoT devices will further boom. With adoption set to soar, IoT security issues and other challenges cant be ignored any...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

France must review COVID-19 crowd limits on church attendance

Frances State Council, the countrys highest court, on Sunday ordered the government to review a law limiting the number of people in churches during religious services to 30. The Council said in a statement that the measure was not proporti...

Thai pro-democracy protesters rally outside army base

Thailands indefatigable pro-democracy activists took to Bangkoks streets again Sunday, this time to protest the army as they push forward with their campaign for sweeping reforms, including to the nations monarchy. Around 800 protesters gat...

Ganja worth over Rs 1 crore seized in Assam

Nearly six quintal of ganja worth over Rs 1 crore was seized in Assams Karbi Anglong district on Sunday, police said. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a vehicle search at Khatkhati in Bokajan police station area early on Sunday and sei...

Glenn Phillips' record-breaking ton sets up NZ's 72-run win over WI

Glenn Phillips smashed his way to a record-breaking 46-ball century as New Zealand clinched the three-match T20I series 2-0 with a massive 72-run victory over West Indies in the second game here on Sunday. Phillips blasted a 51-ball 108, th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020