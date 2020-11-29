Straying into human habitation, UP forest dept releases leopards into jungle

The Uttar Pradesh Forest Department has released two leopards, including the one which had snatched and killed a five-year-old girl sitting on the lap of her grandmother, into the jungles of the Katarniaghat sanctuary here, officials said on Sunday. "One of the leopards -- an adult female -- was trapped in Golhana village under Murtiha range on Sunday, while another was trapped on November 21. Both had created panic among the villagers living in the periphery of Katarniaghat sanctuary," Divisional Forest Officer Yashwant Singh said.

The leopards were released into the dense jungles of the trans-Gerua area of the sanctuary on different occasions, he said. On November 20, a leopard had snatched and killed a five-year-old girl sitting on the lap of her grandmother here. The next day, her body was found in a jungle.