Biden fractures foot while playing with his dog

US President-elect Joe Biden has hairline fractures in his mid-foot and will likely require a walking boot for several weeks, his doctor said, after the Democratic leader slipped while playing with his dog. Biden twisted his ankle on Saturday when he slipped while playing with Major, his 2-year-old German shepherd. Biden, who celebrated his 78th birthday on November 20, is set to be the oldest president in US history when he is inaugurated on January 20.

"Initial X-rays did not show any obvious fracture, but his clinical exam warranted more detailed imaging," Biden's physician Dr Kevin O'Connor said in a statement on Sunday. "Follow-up CT scan confirmed hairline (small) fractures of President-elect Biden's lateral and intermediate cuneiform bones, which are in the midfoot. It is anticipated that he will likely require a walking boot for several weeks," said O'Connor, Director (Executive Medicine) at The George Washington Medical Faculty Associates, on Biden's imaging results.

He was examined by an orthopedist "out of an abundance of caution". To avoid disrupting regularly scheduled appointments on Monday, arrangements were made for Biden to receive an X-ray and then an additional CT scan on Sunday afternoon, with the expected delays involved when opening closed offices and giving personnel time to set up, a Biden spokesperson said. President Donald Trump, a Republican, who has not yet conceded the November 3 presidential election, tweeted, "Get well soon!" Biden's last health record was released by Dr O'Connor in December 2019.

The physician said Biden is "healthy, vigorous" and "fit" to be the president. Biden does not use tobacco or drink alcohol and exercises five days a week. He is taking blood thinners and medication for acid reflux, cholesterol and seasonal allergies, said the health report. "Biden did spend a good deal of time in the sun in his youth. He has had several localised, non-melanoma skin cancers removed with Mohs surgery. These lesions were completely excised, with clear margins. He continues to receive close dermatologic surveillance," it said.

The Bidens adopted Major, a rescue dog, in 2018. He adopted his other dog, Champ, another German shepherd, in 2008 shortly after the presidential election. The Bidens have said they plan to bring both dogs with them to the White House. They are also rumoured to be adding a cat to the family. Trump has not had any pets in the White House during his time in office, the first president without resident animals in roughly 100 years, according to White House historians. Trump's predecessor Barack Obama had two Portuguese water dogs, Bo and Sunny.