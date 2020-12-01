GTA accounts should be audited: Dhankhar

The financial accounts of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) should be audited, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhakhar said on Tuesday. Speaking to the press at the railway station here while traveling to Kolkata after his tour of Darjeeling, Dhankhar said that political freedom in the Hills is not equal for everyone.

GTA is an autonomous self-governing body that oversees the development of the Hills. Those owing allegiance to the present regime in the state have rights to carry out political activities in the Hills, while the others do not have such freedom, the governor alleged.

Dhankhar said there are ample opportunities in Darjeeling and at the same time there are problems galore. The governor said that during his stay there he interacted with people from all walks of life and got to know about their problems.