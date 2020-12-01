Left Menu
Development News Edition

Saudi minister rejects Iranian accusation on scientist's killing

"(U.S. Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo's hurried trips to the region, the trilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia and Netanyahu's statements all point to this conspiracy that unfortunately emerged in Friday's cowardly terrorist act and the martyrdom of one of the country's top executives," Zarif wrote on Instagram. A senior Iranian official has said that Tehran suspects a foreign-based opposition group of complicity with Israel in the killing of Fakhrizadeh, whom Western powers see as the architect of an abandoned Iranian nuclear weapons programme.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 01-12-2020 23:54 IST | Created: 01-12-2020 23:54 IST
Saudi minister rejects Iranian accusation on scientist's killing

Saudi Arabia's minister of state for foreign affairs on Tuesday criticised Iran's foreign minister for implicating Riyadh in the killing of prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. "Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif is desperate to blame the Kingdom for anything negative that happens in Iran. Will he blame us for the next earthquake or flood?," minister Adel Al-Jubeir said in a tweet.

Jubeir's remarks appeared to be a response to comments made on Monday by Mohammad Javad Zarif which suggested a covert meeting in Saudi Arabia between Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu contributed to the assassination of Mohsen Fakhrizadeh. "(U.S. Secretary of State Mike) Pompeo's hurried trips to the region, the trilateral meeting in Saudi Arabia and Netanyahu's statements all point to this conspiracy that unfortunately emerged in Friday's cowardly terrorist act and the martyrdom of one of the country's top executives," Zarif wrote on Instagram.

A senior Iranian official has said that Tehran suspects a foreign-based opposition group of complicity with Israel in the killing of Fakhrizadeh, whom Western powers see as the architect of an abandoned Iranian nuclear weapons programme. The group rejected the accusation. Netanyahu's office has declined to comment on the killing.

Both Israel and Saudi Arabia have recently ramped up rhetoric against Iran, which is locked in several proxy wars with Riyadh in the region. Saudi Arabia has not formally condemned the assassination, unlike the other five Gulf Cooperation Council member countries.

Asked in an interview with Russian broadcaster RT on Tuesday to comment on the killing, Riyadh's United Nations envoy said the kingdom "did not support the policy of assassinations at all."

TRENDING

One Punch Man Chapter 136 release date, focus on Black’s backstory, Blast vs Saitama

A large-scale tool to investigate the function of autism spectrum disorder genes

Zoom selects AWS as its preferred cloud provider

AWS joins forces with BlackBerry to develop intelligent vehicle data platform

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia deploys missiles to Pacific islands claimed by Japan

The Russian military on Tuesday announced the deployment of state-of-the-art air defense missiles to the Pacific islands claimed by Japan. Russias Eastern Military District said in a statement that the S-300V4 air defense missile systems ha...

55.47 per cent polling for MLC elections in UP

Polling stood at 55.47 per cent as voters exercised their franchise in the election for 11 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council on Tuesday, the state election commission here said. Voting went on from 8 am to 5 pm. The results wil...

Four killed, including baby, as car ploughs into pedestrian zone in Germany

Four people including a nine-month-old baby were killed and up to 15 injured on Tuesday when a speeding car ploughed into a pedestrian area in the western German city of Trier in what authorities said appeared to be a deliberate act. Witnes...

Ex-Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash abducted, later released, say police sources

Former Karnataka minister Varthur Prakash was allegedly abducted by eight people on November 27 but released the next day, police sources said on Tuesday. According to them, Prakash was released near Hoskote on the outskirts of Bengaluru on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020