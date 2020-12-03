Left Menu
Give free sanitary pads at public places in Mumbai: Corporator

A Shiv Sena corporator in Mumbai has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make sanitary napkins available to women free of cost at public places in the city.

A Shiv Sena corporator in Mumbai has urged the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to make sanitary napkins available to women free of cost at public places in the city. In a notice of motion moved on November 30, corporator Sheetal Mhatre said the civic body should follow the example of Scotland, where sanitary napkins are made available to women free of cost.

"I strongly feel that for the women who cannot buy sanitary napkins due to poor financial condition, these products should be made available by the Mumbai civic body free of cost at public places as it is done in Scotland," she said. Mhatre said that menstrual health is an ignored topic in the society, even though it is a serious issue in terms of women's health.

The Sena corporator also urged the civic administration to submit a report on the possibility of implementation of her proposal. In June 2019, Mhatre, who was the chairperson of the BMC's law committee, had directed the civic administration to take action with regard to lingerie-clad mannequins displayed illegally outside shops on roads, tree barks or public walls, among other places.

Before that, Mhatre had demanded that all the women working in government, semi-government and private organisations be allowed to avail "menstrual leave" once in a month..

