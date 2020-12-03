Almost all work related to Kumbh in Haridwar will be completed by month-end: CM Rawat

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday said "98 per cent" of the work related to the forthcoming Kumbh Mela in Haridwar will be over by the end of December and set a deadline of January-end for completion of all preparations for the event. Haridwar Kumbh begins in January and will go on till April.

The chief minister, who visited Haridwar on Thursday, said all work of permanent nature should be finished by December-end and the rest by January 31. Later at a meeting with officials, he said the preparations had been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and suggested pooling in additional labourers and increasing the number of work shifts to make up for lost time.

The chief minister said special attention should be paid to beautification and cleansing of the ghats, construction of parking lots and putting up signage and all basic amenities in place before the start of the fair. Apart from reviewing preparations for the religious congregation in the mela area, including construction of bridges, Rawat also took stock of construction of a national highway from Narsan to Roorkee and the Roorkee bypass.

Other projects whose progress were reviewed by the chief minister include the Puhana-Chutmalpur bypass, the flyover bridge, a bypass connecting Manglaur and the bridges being built in Ranipur and the mela area. Rawat also performed a puja at Har ki Pairi. He added that the ongoing constructions will enhance facilities for devotees in Haridwar permanently.