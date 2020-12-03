Forest dept staff in Odisha suspended for embezzling fish seized from trawler

Left Menu
PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 03-12-2020 20:13 IST | Created: 03-12-2020 20:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A forest department official, engaged in Olive Ridley turtle protection exercise at the Gahirmatha Marine Sanctuary in Odisha, was suspended on Thursday for alleged embezzlement of fish seized from a trawler. Though around 18 quintals of sea fish had been recovered, the staff had put the quantity on record at only two quintals, Rajnagar Mangrove (Wildlife) Divisional Forest Officer Bikash Ranjan Das said.

A departmental inquiry has been initiated into the incident. Disciplinary action will be taken if further embezzlement of seized goods is detected, he said.

A ban on sea-fishing remains in force round-the-year in Gahirmatha coast, which is regarded as the largest habitation corridor of the endangered Olive turtles. Since November 1, when the turtle protection patrolling was undertaken, the forest department has arrested more than 60 sea-going fishermen, and seized eight trawlers for violating provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972 and Orissa Marine Fishing Regulation Act, 1982, the official added.

