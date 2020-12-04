Dry weather in UP, dense fog in some places

Dry weather in UP, dense fog in some placesPTI | Lucknow | Updated: 04-12-2020 16:10 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 15:32 IST
The weather remained dry over Uttar Pradesh with dense to very dense fog at isolated places with no change in day temperatures, the Meteorological Department said on Friday
Basti recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 32 degrees Celsius in Jhansi district, while Churk was the coldest at 6.6 degrees Celsius
The weatherman has forecast dry weather and shallow to moderate fog at isolated places on Saturday.