Barasingha found dead in MP's Van Vihar National Park

An endangered Barasingha (swamp deer) was found dead at Van Vihar National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal city on Friday, an official said. It appears that the male swamp deer (a sub species of antelope) died following a fight with another swamp deer, Van Vihar's deputy director A K Jain told PTI.

The official said the state additional principal chief conservator of forest (wildlife) J S Chauhan oversaw the post-mortem carried out by veterinarians. With the swamp deer's death, their number has come down to 14, he said.

A lot of seven Barasinghas were brought from Kanha Tiger Reserve in Mandla in 2015, the official said. The swamp deer population has shot up in Van Vihar because of good habitat and care, the deputy director added.

According to experts, Barasingha, the state animal of Madhya Pradesh, finds it hard to enter deep into forests because of its antlers with a dozen tines..