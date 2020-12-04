Rajasthan witnesses above-normal night temperatures

Night temperatures hovered several notches above normal limits in parts of Rajasthan, the Meteorological Department here said on Friday. Sikar recorded the lowest night temperature at 8 degrees Celsius.

Pilani and Churu recorded a low of 8.9 degrees Celsius each. The night temperature in other places was above 9 degrees Celsius. There has been a change in the wind pattern and due to the impact of westerly winds temperatures have slightly risen in the last couple of days, a MeT department official said.

The temperatures are 0.5 to 5.6 notches above normal. The weather conditions would remain the same during the next two-three days, the official said. "Night temperatures would fall after December 7," the official said.

There is no warning of cold waves in the desert state till December 8, according to the weather department..