Left Menu
Development News Edition

Firefighters battle Southern California canyon blaze against high winds

The blaze was 10% contained as of Thursday night. Woodsy Silverado Canyon, miles from Southern California's suburban sprawl up a single winding road, is home to an eclectic mix of residents including artists, horse owners and ranchers.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 04-12-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 04-12-2020 21:15 IST
Firefighters battle Southern California canyon blaze against high winds
Representative image Image Credit: pickpic.com

Firefighters battling a blaze in a Southern California canyon made some progress toward containment but were up against more high winds and low humidity on Friday, which threatened to stoke the flames as they tore through wooded hillsides.

The Bond Fire, which had forced some 25,000 people in Orange County to evacuate as of Friday, broke out around 10 p.m. on Wednesday night on the street for which it is named and quickly engulfed Silverado Canyon, egged on by strong Santa Ana winds. In a Friday morning bulletin, the National Weather Service said a red flag warning for high gusty winds was in effect until 10 p.m. Saturday for the inland portion of Orange County, where officials said the Bond Fire still held claim to some 6,400 acres. The strongest winds were expected Friday morning.

Two firefighters involved in the effort were injured and transported to a local hospital for further treatment, the Orange County Fire Authority said on Twitter on Thursday. The blaze was 10% contained as of Thursday night.

Woodsy Silverado Canyon, miles from Southern California's suburban sprawl up a single winding road, is home to an eclectic mix of residents including artists, horse owners and ranchers. "I got a text message from my neighbor saying, 'Are you okay? Your street is on fire,'" Giovanna Gibson, 60, who lives on Bond Street, told Reuters on Thursday. She was at her small business office near John Wayne Airport at the time.

Gibson said she would not have received that warning had she been home in Silverado Canyon, which has little cell phone reception. Neighbors told Gibson the blaze ignited when the owners of a home without power tried to start their generator and it exploded.

Fire officials have not yet said what they believe to be the cause of the fire. Since the start of the year, wildfires have scorched more than 6,500 square miles (17,000 square km) of California land, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.

The yearly land area burned in the western United States has grown eight times larger in less than four decades, the U.S. Forest Service Rocky Mountain Research Station said in research published last month.

TRENDING

Allure Korea chooses Crash Landing on You star Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin as ‘Couple of the Year’

Entertainment News Roundup: Discovery partners with Verizon to distribute new streaming service; South Korea passes law to allow BTS to postpone military service and more

Facebook bans false claims about COVID-19 vaccines

Google violated U.S. labor laws in clampdown on worker organizing, regulator says

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Inadequate water infrastructure causes a tidal wave of coronavirus in rural Alaska

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kerala Governor condoles death of Lakshadweep Administrator

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 4 PTI Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday condoled the demise ofAdministrator of Lakshadweep Dineshwar Sharma. The Governor said Sharmas contributiontowards national security would be long remembered.Sharma,...

WHO's Tedros says concerned about perception pandemic is over

Recent progress on COVID-19 vaccines is positive but the World Health Organization is concerned this has led to a growing perception that the pandemic has come to an end, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.Progre...

WHO's Ryan says vaccines will not eliminate COVID on their own

Vaccines are a major part of the battle against COVID-19 but will not on their own end the pandemic, Mike Ryan, the WHOs top emergency expert, said on Friday.We are ... seeing data emerge that protection may not be lifelong and therefore re...

Maha man drowns while clicking selfie on bridge over lake

A 24-year-old man drowned while taking a selfie on a bridge over a lake in Shivapur village in Nagpurs Umred area, police said. The incident happened on Wednesday and the deceased has been identified as Chandrapur resident Pravin Meshram, a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020