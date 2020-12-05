Most parts of north India remains dry; Mumbai sees seasons' lowest minimum temperature

Mumbai recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature on Saturday even as most parts of north India remained dry except Keylong in Himachal Pradesh which received fresh snowfall. In the south, Tamil Nadu continued to receive rains, even as Chief Minister K Palaniswami deputed 11 ministers to personally visit cyclone 'Burevi' affected districts to coordinate rescue and relief operations. Heavy rains under the influence of 'Burevi' lashed the state on December 3 and 4, particularly several southern districts of the state. Mumbai also recorded the season's lowest minimum temperature at 18.4 degree Celsius , and most other parts of Maharashtra also witnessed an overall drop in the mercury levels. Delhi's air quality turned "severe" with slow wind speed allowing the accumulation of "locally generated" pollutants, India Meteorological Department (IMD) officials, said, adding that the city's air quality index (AQI) was 401. However, it is expected to improve by Monday as the wind speed is likely to pick up.

The national capital's minimum temperature was 11 degrees Celsius and the maximum temperature was 27.8 degrees Celsius, the weather department said. However, the minimum temperature is likely to dip again with the wind direction changing to northwesterly by Monday, according to IMD officials.

Westerly and northwesterly winds blow from snow-laden western Himalayas towards the plains and shallow to moderate fog is also predicted over the next two days, the IMD said. The minimum temperature this season has remained 2-3 degrees Celsius below normal in the absence of a cloud cover on most days.

In the hills, Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received fresh snowfall and remained the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius. The meteorological department has forecast rain and snowfall in the middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh between Monday and Wednesday along with rain in plains and low hills on Tuesday. Further north, night temperatures at most places in Kashmir stayed above the freezing point owing to overcast condition with Gulmarg and Kokernag being the two weather stations where the mercury stayed below zero. Gulmarg skiing resort in north Kashmir was the coldest recorded place in the Valley with a minimum temperature of minus 3.8 degrees Celsius.

Wet weather is forecast in the Kashmir Valley over the next few days with a possibility of snow in higher reaches owing to a western disturbance affecting the local weather system. Meanwhile, the minimum temperatures settled above normal limits in Haryana and Punjab, with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a low of 10.6 degrees Celsius, up three notches against normal limits.

In Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, up four notches while Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 12.6 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal. In Uttar Pradesh, the weather remained dry with dense to very dense fog observed at isolated places over eastern parts of the state, the meteorological office said, adding that moderate fog was observed at isolated places over of western UP and there was no significant change in day temperature.

The highest maximum temperature of 32.1 degrees Celsius was recorded at Jhansi while the lowest minimum temperature of 6.5 degrees Celsius was registered in Fatehgarh. Mount Abu was the coldest recorded place in Rajasthan even as the minimum temperature in parts of the state increased by one to two notches in the past 24 hours. Mount Abu recorded a minimum temperature of 5 degrees Celsius, while in the plains, Sikar recorded 9 degrees Celsius. The MeT department has forecast dry weather for the next 24 hours.

In the south, rains continued in Tamil Nadu as Chief Minister K Palaniswami deputed 11 ministers to personally visit cyclone 'Burevi' affected districts to coordinate rescue and relief operations. He also announced a solatium of Rs 10 lakh each to the families of seven people who died due to the cyclone, an official statement quoting him said.

The chief minister also announced compensation for those whose houses were damaged and also to cattle owners whose animals perished. About 14 NDRF teams have been stationed in six districts to help people.

Cyclones and severe depressions in the Bay of Bengal had delayed the arrival of winter in the state.

According to the IMD, the Santacruz observatory in Mumbai recorded a minimum temperature of 18.4 degree Celsius, which is the lowest so far this season. The IMD said the well-marked low pressure area over Gulf of Mannar persists and the associated cyclonic circulation extending upto mid tropospheric level also continues.

Under its influence, heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places are likely over Tamilnadu, Puducherry, Kerala, Mahe on December 6. It has also said thunderstorm with lightning is also likely at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep for Sunday, it said.