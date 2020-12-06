SCOREBOARD INDA

SCOREBOARD INDAPTI | Sydney | Updated: 06-12-2020 13:13 IST | Created: 06-12-2020 12:54 IST
Scoreboard on the opening day of the first warm-up game between India A and Australia A at Drummoyne Oval on Sunday.
India A 1st Innings: Prithvi Shaw c Paine b James Pattinson 0 Shubman Gill c Marcus Harris b Neser 0 Cheteshwar Pujara c Marcus Harris b James Pattinson 54 Hanuma Vihari lbw b Bird 15 Ajinkya Rahane not out 108 Wriddhiman Saha lbw b Head 0 Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b James Pattinson 5 Kuldeep Yadav c Will Pucovski b Head 15 Umesh Yadav lbw b Neser 24 Mohammed Siraj not out 0 Extras: (B-1, LB-10, W-2, NB-3) 16 Total: (8 wkts, 90 Overs) 237 Fall of Wickets: 0-1, 6-2, 40-3, 116-4, 121-5, 128-6, 197-7, 235-8
Bowler: James Pattinson 19-5-58-3, Michael Neser 19-6-51-2, Jackson Bird 19-6-34-1, Cameron Green 8-4-9-0, Mark Steketee 14-3-50-0, Travis Head 11-3-24-2.