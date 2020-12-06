Daytime temperature rises in many districts of Madhya Pradesh

Madhya Pradesh experienced warm weather during daytime in the first week of December, India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday. The maximum daily temperature in many districts of the central Indian state remained above 30 degree Celsius on an average this week.

"The maximum temperature remained above 30 degree Celsius in 21 district including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior between Saturday morning and Sunday morning," it said. IMD Bhopal collects temperature data from its centresin 31 districts (out of total 52), senior meteorologist GD Mishra said on Sunday.

In Bhopal, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.4 degree Celsius this morning, which is 5.1 degree Celsius above normal, he said. The maximum temperature of Bhopal had not touched the 30 degree Celsius mark in the past three years (2017, 2018 and 2019) during this period, Mishra said.

"Maximum temperature of 31.6 degree Celsius, 31.1 degree Celsius and 31.7 degree Celsius was recorded in Indore, Jabalpur and Gwalior, respectively, which is above normal," he said. Mishra said the daytime temperature rose due to westerly disturbance.

In the daytime, winds ware blowing in from the south-east direction instead from the north direction, which brings chill, he said..