Minimum temps in Haryana, Punjab hover above normal limits

Minimum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab hovered above the normal limits on Sunday with Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recording a low of 12.4 degrees Celsius

According to the meteorological department here, in Haryana, Ambala recorded a low of 11.9 degrees Celsius, up four notches, while Karnal recorded a low of 13.8 degrees Celsius, five more than the normal

Amritsar in Punjab recorded a minimum temperature of 12.9 degrees Celsius, eight notches above normal. Ludhiana recorded a low of 12.2 degrees Celsius, up five notches while Patiala's minimum settled at 14 degrees Celsius, six degrees above normal limits.