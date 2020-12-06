Maximum, minimum temperatures above normal in parts of Rajasthan

Maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded above normal in most parts of Rajasthan, a MeT department official said on Sunday. Churu recorded a minimum temperature of 9.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday night.

According to the meteorological department, the maximum temperature in Churu was 33.6 degrees Celsius, which is 7.0 degrees above normal. Similarly, the night temperature in Phalodi was 15.2 degrees Celsius, which is 6.6 degrees above normal.

The daytime temperature in most places except Sriganganagar has remained 30 degrees Celsius or above. It was 26.7 degrees Celsius in Ganganagar, the weather office said. Regional MeT director R S Sharma said due to the continuous low-intensity western disturbance, the wind pattern in Rajasthan has changed and as a result, the temperature has increased.

He said another western disturbance will affect northwest India on Monday. The weather will remain dry for the next five days and there is no possibility of any change in temperature. Due to the effect of an active western disturbance on December 11 to 12, there is a possibility of cloudy sky and light rains in the state.

Temperature is expected to drop by two to four degrees from December 11, he said. Similarly, the minimum temperature was recorded at four degrees Celsius in Mount Abu on Saturday night.