Maha: 2 monkeys electrocuted in Thane

Two monkeys got electrocuted after they came in contact with a live wire in Maharashtra's Thane city on Monday morning, a civic official said. The incident took place at Ram Nagar in Wagle Estate area around 8.30 am when the monkeys climbed up an electric pole, Thane Municipal Corporation's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) chief Santosh Kadam said.

The animals came in contact with a live wire and died of electrocution, he said. When an RDMC team rushed to the spot, locals told them that some unidentified children from the locality buried the dead monkeys at a hillock in the area, he said.

A team of forest personnel has been sent to the location for proper disposal of the carcasses, another official said. Ram Nagar is located close to the Sanjay Gandhi National Park from where wild animals sometimes venture into the residential areas nearby.