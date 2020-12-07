Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maharashtra: Order issued to neutralise 'man-eater' leopard

The Maharashtra forest department has issued an order to neutralise a man-eater leopard that has killed eight people in Solapur, Beed, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts, including an 8-year-old girl on Monday morning, an official said.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 07-12-2020 19:36 IST | Created: 07-12-2020 19:34 IST
Maharashtra: Order issued to neutralise 'man-eater' leopard
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Maharashtra forest department has issued an order to "neutralise" a "man-eater" leopard that has killed eight people in Solapur, Beed, Ahmednagar and Aurangabad districts, including an 8-year-old girl on Monday morning, an official said. The leopard has created panic among people living in these areas, which border forests, and it now seems the animal has turned "man-eater", the order, issued by the principal chief conservator of forests, stated.

"The leopard is in the forest areas of Karmala tehsil of Solapur. This morning it killed an 8-year-old girl there. Since it is posing danger to humans now, orders were given to tranquilize or shoot the animal. Our teams are in Karmala," said Rahul Patil, Divisional Conservator of Forests, Pune.

TRENDING

Great Conjunction of Jupiter-Saturn to dazzle skygazers on Dec 21

Google removes some IAC browser extensions for 'policy violations'

Health News Roundup: Pfizer seeks emergency approval for COVID-19 vaccine; Most of California to be under stay-at-home orders and more

Six of top-10 most valued firms add cumulative Rs 91,629 cr in m-cap; ICICI Bank, TCS lead gainers

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Refugee compassion and response: Ideas to mitigate disasters now and in their future

Their homeland becomes a forbidden territory for them and more likely than not, their journey to foreign soil is no less traumatizing, not to say deadly. It is crucial to help refugees live a life of dignity and purpose....

Videos

Latest News

Rugby League-Ex-England captain Sinfield raises over 1 mln pounds in 7-day marathon challenge

Former Leeds Rhinos and England captain Kevin Sinfield has completed seven marathons in seven days to raise over 1 million pounds 1.3 million in support of the Motor Neurone Disease Association and his former team mate Rob Burrow, who suffe...

Honduras says U.S. agrees to prolong Honduran migration accord

Washington has agreed to prolong temporary migration protections for Hondurans living in the United States following two devastating hurricanes that battered their country last month, Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez said on Monday...

This lockdown won't get Germany through the winter - Merkel

Chancellor Angela Merkel told party colleagues on Monday that existing lockdown measures in place in Germany would not be sufficient to get the country through the winter, participants at the meeting said. Relying on hope wont help us, she ...

Poland's PKN Orlen to buy media company Polska Press

Polish refiner PKN Orlen is buying media company Polska Press, its chief executive said on Monday, shifting control of numerous regional newspapers to a state-owned company from its German owner.Warsaws ruling nationalist Law and Justice Pi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020