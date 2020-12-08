Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 pandemic has redefined India's governance models: Bureaucrat V Srinivas

The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined Indias governance models and there has been a lot of focus on digital decision making in the central secretariat, senior bureaucrat V Srinivas has said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-12-2020 17:47 IST | Created: 08-12-2020 17:25 IST
COVID-19 pandemic has redefined India's governance models: Bureaucrat V Srinivas
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The COVID-19 pandemic has redefined India's governance models and there has been a lot of focus on digital decision making in the central secretariat, senior bureaucrat V Srinivas has said. Addressing a lecture, he said the district collectors who have stood at the frontend in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic have shown maturity and commitment well beyond their seniority, in ensuring that rural societies adopt to the new normal.

''The district collectors of India have thrived in taking forward technology for redressal of public grievances. The disposal of public grievances has reached an overwhelming 90 per cent in most states,'' said Srinivas, additional secretary in the Ministry of Personnel, Public grievances and Pensions and also the director general of National Centre for Good Governance. He said the technology platforms in districts have developed significantly to ensure real time monitoring and high quality redressal of public grievances. ''In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic has redefined India's governance models. Getting to live with the coronavirus has meant less contact governance, officials having to work in masks and gloves and adoption of work from home policies for nearly 60-75 percent workforce,'' Srinivas said, delivering 6th M L Mehta memorial oration online on ''Good Governance Practices - The M L Mehta Legacy'' on Monday. Mehta superannuated as the chief secretary of Rajasthan on December 31, 1997. Srinivas served closely with Mehta in the years 1994-97.

Srinivas, a 1989 batch IAS officer of Rajasthan cadre, said there has been a lot of focus on digital decision making in the central secretariat with the virtual offices being enabled through e-office implementation, web-room meetings, file disposal on virtual private networks and work from home policies becoming more streamlined. He said, ethics, morality and efficiency are the foundation on which the ethical superstructure is built, moral courage is needed to go beyond the charter of public duty. ''It is important that public service should be built on ethical behaviour and ethical benchmarks should be brought mainstream,'' the officer said. Srinivas said, the 21st century governance of the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) is marked by competitive recruitment, stringent training norms, timely performance appraisal and constant evaluations. ''There is emphasis on performance management practices, open, transparent and accountable systems of service delivery. There is increased regulatory oversight by the Central Vigilance Commission, the Comptroller and Auditor General and the Central Bureau of Investigation. India's first Lokpal has been appointed and fully operationalised. The accountability levels in government today are far higher than they were ever in the past,'' he said.

Srinivas said, in 2020, Mission Karmayogi represents the government's landmark decision for appropriate training for augmentation of knowledge skills and efficiency. ''Built on the 6 pillars of policy framework, institutional framework, competency framework, digitallearning framework, electronic human resource management system and monitoring and evaluation framework, Mission Karmayogi seeks to transform the civil service HR management from rule based to role based and one of continuous learning,'' he said. The training of civil servants at the various academies will be restructured to include the optimum use of the digital learning platform of iGOT (Integrated online training), he said..

TRENDING

Farmers' protests: 23 groups form umbrella body in Gujarat

US STOCKS-Nasdaq hits record high as big tech leads; energy stocks battered

India's Serum Institute seeks emergency use nod for AstraZeneca vaccine

Chrome OS 87 brings new wallpaper options, battery info of Bluetooth headphones

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ADB approves two loans of $800 million for India

The Asian Development Bank ADB has approved a USD 500 million loan to construct new metro rail lines in Bengaluru and another USD 300 million to strengthen primary health care in urban areas across the country. Bengaluru has attracted peopl...

Ethiopia says there are Tigrayan fighters not yet defeated after conflict

Ethiopia said on Tuesday that there were fighters from the rebellious northern region of Tigray who had not been defeated, after the government declared its military offensive there over. There are a few remnants of the militia or special f...

Greece says Turkish 'student visa' loophole used for trafficking

Greece urged Turkey on Tuesday to do more to thwart irregular crossings of migrants into its territory, saying recent arrivals, particularly from Somalia, appeared to be coordinated. More than half of arrivals on the Greek island of Lesbos ...

Cliffton Valley -Shimla- Experience urban amenities surrounded by serene mountains

Shimla Himachal Pradesh India, December 8 ANISRV Media An up and coming project situated in Panthagati , Shimla , Cliffton Valley - Shimla aims to provide the best of both worlds having a touch of both modern and traditional living. This me...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020