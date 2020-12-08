Bharat bandh gets mixed response in Nashik

The 'Bharat bandh' call given by various outfits on Tuesday to protest against the Centre's new farm laws evoked a mixed response in Nashik with police stating that no untoward incident was reported from anywhere in the district. In many areas, shops and commercial establishments were open, government, semi-government and private offices, banks etc functioned normally, and public transport was available in good numbers.

Retail and wholesale vegetable markets in the district were closed, and so was the Lasalgaon APMC, Asia's largest onion market. Political parties, barring the BJP, organised rallies in Nashik's city's Shalimar Chowk, while Nashik MP Hemant Godse led a tractor rally in Deolali Camp.

The bandh received good response in Nashik Road, Cidco, Satpur and Panchavati areas of the city..