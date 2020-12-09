UK's chief science advisor says masks may be needed for another year -The Telegraph

UK's chief science advisor says masks may be needed for another year -The TelegraphReuters | Updated: 09-12-2020 03:55 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 03:55 IST
People in the United Kingdom may have to wear face masks for another year despite the country's national vaccination programme getting under way, The Telegraph reported, citing chief scientific adviser Patrick Vallance.
Restrictions may remain in place long after a full rollout of a vaccine, Vallance suggested, according to the report.
