Fresh snowfall in high reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Some high reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said Wednesday. Udaipur witnessed 7 cm snowfall, followed by Keylong (6 cm) and Gondla (5 cm), Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said. Rain occurred in some areas, including Tissa (20 mm), Udaipur (13 mm), Kothi (9 mm), Dalhousie (5 mm), Manali and Chamba (2 mm each), he added.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures in Dalhousie, Manali and Kufri settled at 5.4, 6 and 7.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added. Sloan recorded the highest temperature in the state at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast rain in plains and lower hills and snowfall in middle hills on Friday and Saturday. Rain and snowfall are also likely to occur in higher hills from Thursday to Saturday. PTI DJI DPB