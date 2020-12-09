Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh snowfall in high reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Rain occurred in some areas, including Tissa 20 mm, Udaipur 13 mm, Kothi 9 mm, Dalhousie 5 mm, Manali and Chamba 2 mm each, he added.Lahaul and Spitis administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Singh said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 09-12-2020 19:04 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 19:04 IST
Fresh snowfall in high reaches of Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, Dec 9 (PTI) Some high reaches of Himachal Pradesh received fresh snowfall in the last 24 hours, the Meteorological Department said Wednesday. Udaipur witnessed 7 cm snowfall, followed by Keylong (6 cm) and Gondla (5 cm), Shimla Met centre director Manmohan Singh said. Rain occurred in some areas, including Tissa (20 mm), Udaipur (13 mm), Kothi (9 mm), Dalhousie (5 mm), Manali and Chamba (2 mm each), he added.

Lahaul and Spiti's administrative centre Keylong continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 1.4 degrees Celsius on Wednesday, Singh said. Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of 2 degrees Celsius, while minimum temperatures in Dalhousie, Manali and Kufri settled at 5.4, 6 and 7.3 degrees Celsius, respectively. Shimla recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added. Sloan recorded the highest temperature in the state at 25.2 degrees Celsius.

The weatherman has forecast rain in plains and lower hills and snowfall in middle hills on Friday and Saturday. Rain and snowfall are also likely to occur in higher hills from Thursday to Saturday. PTI DJI DPB

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Vaccine, financial relief near as coronavirus ravages U.S. health, economy

Economic relief and a vaccine drew nearer to reality on Wednesday to counter a coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the U.S. economy and killed 286,487 people with year-end holiday gatherings expected to fuel another surge in infections. T...

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits record high on vaccine, stimulus bets

The SP 500 hit a record high moments after the open on Wednesday, as hopes for a vaccine-linked economic recovery and more domestic fiscal stimulus sparked demand for economically sensitive stocks such as banks and industrials.The SP 500 op...

Driver dies, Kansas highway shut in fiery FedEx truck crash

The driver of a FedEx semitrailer died after the truck sailed over the side of a highway bridge in suburban Kansas City, Kansas, early Wednesday, crashed onto the road below and erupted in flames, authorities said. The crash happened around...

IAF objects to inaccurate donning of its uniform in Netflix movie 'AK vs AK'

The Indian Air Force on Wednesday objected to the upcoming Anil Kapoor starrer Netflix movie AK vs AK, referring to what it said the inaccurately donned uniform of the force as well as the language used in the trailer of the film. In their ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020