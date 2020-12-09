Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt launches Eco-Retreat programme at 5 locations

In its bid to attract more tourists to Odisha, the Tourism Department on Wednesday launched the second edition of its flagship Eco-Retreat programme at five locations, officials said. Eco-Retreat 2020 will go a long way in encouraging tourists from across India to explore these beautiful destinations set deep in the hinterlands of Odisha, Patnaik said.This year, a total 145 cottages of different categories have been put up in the five locations.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 09-12-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 09-12-2020 20:37 IST
Odisha govt launches Eco-Retreat programme at 5 locations

In its bid to attract more tourists to Odisha, the Tourism Department on Wednesday launched the second edition of its flagship ''Eco-Retreat'' programme at five locations, officials said. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through virtual mode.

The five locations, namely Konark, Bhitarkanika, Daringibadi, Hirakud and Satkosia, under the scheme, are open to visitors till February 28, 2021, the officials said. ''Eco-Retreat 2020 will go a long way in encouraging tourists from across India to explore these beautiful destinations set deep in the hinterlands of Odisha,'' Patnaik said.

This year, a total 145 cottages of different categories have been put up in the five locations. The additional features in the current year are sea surfing session, parasailing, e-scooter, open air restaurant, beach shack and others, the officials said.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel and Union Minister Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the programme through video messages. The Union tourism minister highlighted the potential of the state and hoped that such events will unlock prospects of the state.

He appreciated the Odisha governments initiative in organising the ''Eco-Retreats'' amidst the global pandemic situation..

TRENDING

Competition Comm approves Prestige Group-Blackstone deal

Brazil's Gol to resume flying Boeing 737 MAX from Dec. 9

Google Pixel December 2020 update brings several features, fixes, improvements

US STOCKS-Nasdaq touches record high; Dow, S&P 500 lifted by J&J

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russian citizen charged with espionage in Denmark, Moscow cries foul

A Russian citizen in Denmark has been charged with espionage for providing information about Danish energy technology to Russia, Danish authorities said on Wednesday, prompting a strongly-worded response from Moscow.The Russian, whose name,...

Staff at Total's Grandpuits refinery to strike on Thursday - union

Staff at French energy major Totals Grandpuits refinery have voted in favour of a 48-hour strike on shipments by truck and pipeline, a CGT union representative said on Wednesday.The strike will start on Thursday at 0600 a.m. local time 0500...

As Christmas shoppers throng stores, Colombia's gov't warns against crowds

Colombias government is urging citizens to avoid crowds and celebrate Christmas with only their household to curb the spread of coronavirus, as hordes of buyers descend on popular shopping areas.The Andean country, which looks set to hit 1....

Study suggests new ways to enhance memory for those with traumatic brain injury

Researchers from the UT Southwestern Medical Center sheds light on the encoding of the brain and claims new ways to enhance memory for the people suffering from traumatic brain diseases like Alzheimer. The findings published in PNAS and Sci...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020