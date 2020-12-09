Odisha govt launches Eco-Retreat programme at 5 locations

In its bid to attract more tourists to Odisha, the Tourism Department on Wednesday launched the second edition of its flagship ''Eco-Retreat'' programme at five locations, officials said. The event was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik through virtual mode.

The five locations, namely Konark, Bhitarkanika, Daringibadi, Hirakud and Satkosia, under the scheme, are open to visitors till February 28, 2021, the officials said. ''Eco-Retreat 2020 will go a long way in encouraging tourists from across India to explore these beautiful destinations set deep in the hinterlands of Odisha,'' Patnaik said.

This year, a total 145 cottages of different categories have been put up in the five locations. The additional features in the current year are sea surfing session, parasailing, e-scooter, open air restaurant, beach shack and others, the officials said.

Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Prahlad Singh Patel and Union Minister Petroleum, Natural Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan also addressed the programme through video messages. The Union tourism minister highlighted the potential of the state and hoped that such events will unlock prospects of the state.

He appreciated the Odisha governments initiative in organising the ''Eco-Retreats'' amidst the global pandemic situation..