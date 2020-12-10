Left Menu
Development News Edition

Odisha govt allots land to 28 MSME projects

These projects have been recommended by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority SLSWCA, the District Level Single Window Clearance Authority DLSWCA and different nodal agencies, he said.While giving the nod for allotment of land to the units, Chief Secretary AK Tripathy directed the entrepreneurs to complete their construction works within the scheduled timeline.

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:13 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:13 IST
Odisha govt allots land to 28 MSME projects

The Odisha government on Thursday allotted land to 28 projects, having a total investment layout of around Rs 588 crore with a direct employment potential of 3,245 people, officials said. The high-level land allotment committee sanctioned land for different units, mostly in the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, they said.

''The projects requiring land allotment are mostly MSME units from varied sectors like seafood processing, IT and ITES, automobiles, agro-food processing, tourism, light engineering, warehousing, seed processing and manufacturing, Industrial Development Corporation of Odisha CMD SK Singh said. These projects have been recommended by the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), the District Level Single Window Clearance Authority (DLSWCA) and different nodal agencies, he said.

While giving the nod for allotment of land to the units, Chief Secretary AK Tripathy directed the entrepreneurs to complete their construction works within the scheduled timeline. He also directed departments concerned to extend facilitating support for early grounding and commissioning of the projects.

Twelve investment projects were recommended by the SLSWCA and the nodal agencies, and sixteen projects recommended by DLSWCA were considered for land allotment, officials said. The major units that received land include B-One Business House Pvt Ltd for a seafood processing unit and Falcon Marine Exports for a shrimp processing unit at Seafood Park in Deras, UBN Software Solutions Pvt Ltd in Infovalley- II, and World Skill Center in Mancheswar Industrial Estate.

PTI AAM SBN SOM SOM.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Chances of Brexit trade deal narrow for banks and bookmakers

Investment banks cut the chances of Britain and the European Union agreeing a post-Brexit trade deal on Thursday while bookmakers slashed the odds to 50 after leaders failed to break an impasse in talks. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson...

U.S. senators seek possible sanctions over Ethiopia conflict abuses

Two U.S. senators have called on their government to consider imposing sanctions on any political or military officials found responsible for human rights violations during a month of conflict in Ethiopias northern Tigray region.The propose...

India attractive destination for investment, has potential for huge returns: Gadkari

Terming India as an attractive destination for investments, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday urged investors to tap the vast opportunities it offers and get good returns at a time when the whole world is finding an alternative desti...

PREVIEW-Soccer-Seasoned Seattle seek third MLS Cup title in five years

Defending champions Seattle Sounders head into the MLS Cup on Saturday against hosts Columbus Crew seeking a third title in five years to rubber stamp their status as the current dominant force in the North American league. Led by Uruguayan...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020