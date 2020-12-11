Left Menu
One dead, two injured as car hits motorcycle due to fog in UP's Balrampur

PTI | Balrampur | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

One person died and two more were injured on Friday when the motorcycle they were riding was hit by a car possibly due to reduced visibility caused by fog in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said

Faizan Ali (16) was killed on the spot, while Wahid Ali and Afzal were seriously injured, they said, adding the crash took place in the Utraula area of the district

Police have lodged an FIR in this connection, and a probe is on in the matter.

