Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway unveils new wind power research center, announces €11.3mn investment

The Norwegian Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Tina Bru, announced an investment of 120 million NOK (11.3 million EUR) in a new wind power research centre in Norway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cape Town | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 17:43 IST
Norway unveils new wind power research center, announces €11.3mn investment
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxhere

The NorthWind research centre will be at the cutting edge, working on innovations to make wind power cheaper, more efficient, and more sustainable. One of the centre's main priorities will be offshore wind research.

"Rapid growth in offshore wind power internationally offers great opportunities for Norwegian businesses. Research and development are crucial to secure lower costs, less environmental impact and improved operating models for such projects. I believe a longterm research centre with industry partners, the research community and the government will contribute to further development of offshore wind power in Norway", said Tina Bru, Norway's Petroleum and Energy Minister.

Northwind will bring together over 50 partners from research institutions and industry all around the world. It will be led by the research institute SINTEF, with partners NTNU (Norwegian University of Science and Technology), NINA (The Norwegian Institute for Nature Research), NGI (Norwegian Geotechnical Institute) and UiO (University of Oslo).

"The Centre's innovations will benefit the Norwegian industry and the world at large," said Alexandra Bech Gjørv, CEO of SINTEF. "Offshore wind has the potential to meet the world's electricity needs many times over and innovations cutting its costs will help bring this renewable energy to the market even faster."

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Wheat sowing up 2.53 pc so far: Govt

Area sown to wheat, the main rabi crop, has increased marginally by 2.53 per cent to 254.73 lakh hectares so far in the ongoing 2020-21 rabi season from 248.44 lakh hectares in the year-ago period, according to the Agriculture Ministry. Rab...

Any vaccine adverse effects up to national agencies to review - WHO

Any adverse effects from COVID-19 vaccines are for national authorities to review, the World Health Organization said on Friday in response to questions about Britain warning people with a history of anaphylaxis to avoid the Pfizer-BioNTech...

UNESCO & others join forces to ensure girls’ education amid COVID-19

None of us are equal until all of us are equal, said Sewanatu, a girls rights activist from Sierra Leone during the Pan-African launch of Building Back Equal Girls Back to School Guide.UNESCO, the African Union, Malala Fund, Plan Internatio...

Canara Bank raises Rs 2,000 cr via QIP; LIC largest investor

State-owned Canara Bank on Friday said it has successfully raised Rs 2,000 crore equity capital by issuing over 19 crore shares to eligible investors. LIC emerged as the largest investor in the banks qualified institutional placement QIP is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020