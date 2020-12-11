Left Menu
Gulmarg, Pahalgam only places in Kashmir with sub-zero night temperatures

Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the only places in Kashmir which recorded sub-zero night temperatures on Friday, even as the MeT office predicted moderate rains or snowfall over the higher reaches of the Union Territory from tonight. The night temperature in Srinagar settled at a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius.The MeT office has said there is a possibility of another wet spell from tonight.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:36 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: Flickr

Gulmarg and Pahalgam were the only places in Kashmir which recorded sub-zero night temperatures on Friday, even as the MeT office predicted moderate rains or snowfall over the higher reaches of the Union Territory from tonight. The minimum temperature across Kashmir, except in Gulmarg in the north and Pahalgam in the south, stayed above the freezing point on Friday, officials said.

They said the mercury in Gulmarg settled at a low of minus 5.2 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 0.8 degrees Celsius. The night temperature in Srinagar settled at a low of 2.3 degrees Celsius.

The MeT office has said there is a possibility of another wet spell from tonight. It predicted has widespread moderate rain or snowfall with heavy falls at isolated places, especially in the higher reaches. The rain/snow is likely to continue on Saturday as well after which the weather is likely to remain dry till December 20, the officials said. The authorities have also issued a medium danger avalanche warning for the higher reaches of Ramban, Anantnag, Baramulla, Kupwara, Bandipora and Ganderbal districts. A low-level avalanche alert has also been issued for the upper reaches of Poonch, Doda, Kishtwar and Kulgam districts of J-K, and Kargil district of Ladakh UT, officials said.

