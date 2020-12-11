Left Menu
Temperatures dip across Himachal Pradesh; Keylong coldest at minus 5.4 deg C

Tribal district Lahaul-Spitis administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh said.Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperatures in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie were recorded at 4 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees Celsius respectively.Shimla recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, Singh said.

Temperatures dip across Himachal Pradesh; Keylong coldest at minus 5.4 deg C
The cold wave sweeping Himachal Pradesh has intensified, and the minimum and maximum temperatures across the state dipped a few notches on Friday, the meteorological department said here. Tribal district Lahaul-Spiti's administrative centre Keylong was the coldest place in the state at minus 5.4 degrees Celsius, Shimla Met Centre director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of minus 0.4 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperatures in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie were recorded at 4 degrees Celsius, 5 degrees Celsius and 5.4 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla recorded a low of 7 degrees Celsius, Singh said. The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 28.3 degrees Celsius.

The weather remained dry on Friday, and the weather office predicted rainfall in the plains and the low hills, and rain and snowfall in the middle and high hills on Saturday..

