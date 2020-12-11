Left Menu
Gujarat govt wants to develop Mandal-Becharaji SIR as model industrial developed city: Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed his desire to establish the entire area of the Mandal Becharaji Special Investment Region SIR, which is developing as an automobile hub, as the best model of industrial developed city across the nation, according to an official release.It is the state governments intention to have this SIR with development facilities by finalising town planning scheme for advanced roads and well-planned development at a cost of Rs 200 crore, he said.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:26 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:24 IST
Representative Image

The Gujarat government on Friday said it wishes to develop the Mandal-Becharaji Special Investment Region (SIR) as a model industrial developed city across the nation. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani made this statement after virtually inaugurating the Mandal-Becharaji SIR Development Authority's building, built at a cost of Rs 5.44 crore at Hansalpur.

The SIR where Suzuki motors cooperation and Honda scooters has started its plants is known as a automobile hub of Gujarat. Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has expressed his desire to establish the entire area of the Mandal Becharaji Special Investment Region SIR, which is developing as an automobile hub, as the best model of industrial developed city across the nation, according to an official release.

It is the state government's intention to have this SIR with development facilities by finalising town planning scheme for advanced roads and well-planned development at a cost of Rs 200 crore, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2012 took initiative to develop this area as an SIR, which has today emerged as automobile hub.

Many motor car manufacturers, including Maruti Suzuki and Honda, have chosen to start their own plants here, he said. The chief minister said Gujarat has developed Mandal Becharaji SIR as the best option for investment by the industries.

In addition to the Mandal Becharaji SIR, we have also developed PCPIR (Petroleum, Chemicals and Petorchemical Investment Region) in Dahej, he said. Gujarat has become a land of opportunity for industrial development and also a leading state providing new employment opportunities, added Rupani.

