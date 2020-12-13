Foggy weather in west MP; intermittent drizzle in many parts

People in many areas of western Madhya Pradesh woke up to a foggy Sunday morning and large parts of the state continued to receive intermittent drizzle, an IMD official said. The state has been witnessing a wet spell since the last three days due to moisture incursion from an upper air cyclonic circulation formed in the Arabian Sea, said P K Saha, senior meteorologist of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Bhopal office.

Moderate to dense fog prevailed in many areas of western Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Shajapur, Rajgarh and Ujjain. In the state capital Bhopal, visibility was not beyond 300 metres at 10 am, the official said.

Some tourists at Pachmarhi hill station in Hoshangabad district, neighbouring Bhopal, also said they experienced foggy weather. Saha said Kukshi town in Dhar district of western Madhya Pradesh recorded 30 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Sunday.

The western parts of the state were witnessing more light rainfall activities than eastern areas, he said. The weather is expected to turn dry in the next one or two days, the official said.

Once the cloud and fog clear, the state would experience the December winter chill, he added. According to the IMD's weather update, the highest maximum temperature of 35.8 degree Celsius was recorded in Sidhi district, while the lowest minimum temperature of 14 degree Celsius was registered in Mandla district.