Left Menu
Development News Edition

Dry weather in UP with foggy, cold day conditions

Cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over western UP, while shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state.State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 15 degrees Celsius.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:28 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:17 IST
Dry weather in UP with foggy, cold day conditions
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The weather was dry across Uttar Pradesh on Monday with cold day conditions and fog in few places of the state, the meteorological department said. Cold day conditions occurred at isolated places over western UP, while shallow to moderate fog occurred at isolated places over eastern parts of the state.

State capital Lucknow recorded a minimum temperature of 10.9 degrees Celsius, while Allahabad recorded a low of 15 degrees Celsius. Bareilly, Aligarh and Muzaffarnagar recorded a minimum temperature of 9.2 degrees Celsius each, while Banda recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius. Najijababad and Bahraich saw the mercury falling to 9.0 degrees Celsius, while Etawah witnessed minimum temperature dipping to 8.6 degrees Celsius.

Meerut was the coldest place in the state, where the mercury touched 8.0 degrees Celsius. The weather is most likely to remain dry, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely over western UP on Tuesday. Rain/thundershower is very likely at isolated places and shallow to moderate fog is very likely over eastern UP, the department has forecast for Tuesday.

The weather is most likely to remain dry in the state, and shallow to moderate fog is very likely over the state on December 16 and December 17.

TRENDING

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

China plans set up of new disease control agency in COVID-19 aftermath -Caixin

China is considering setting up a new disease control agency as part of its public health reforms following the deadly COVID-19 pandemic, Caixin reported on Monday.The government body will oversee work aimed at preventing future outbreaks a...

Government should repeal farm laws, end farmers' protest: Former MoS Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh

By Amit Kumar Congress MP and former Minister of State for Agriculture Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Monday said the government should repeal the three farm laws against which farmers have been protesting on Delhi borders.Singh, who was Minister...

Russia repeats 91.4% efficacy rate in new COVID-19 vaccine data - developers

Russian coronavirus vaccine developers published fresh results from their trial of the Sputnik V vaccine on Monday based on new data, and said the shot had again been found to be 91.4 effective in providing protection from COVID-19.The new ...

ICC announces qualification pathway for 2022 T20 WC in Australia

The International Cricket Council ICC on Monday announced the qualification pathway for the ICC Mens T20 World Cup in Australia which is set to take place in October and November 2022. ICC, in a statement, said that the 15 spots in Australi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020