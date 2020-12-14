Left Menu
Mercury dips, AQI improves as strong cold winds sweep Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-12-2020 18:57 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 18:57 IST
The maximum temperature in the national capital dropped to 19.4 degrees Celsius on Monday, four notches below normal and the lowest so far this month, as cold winds swept the city. The air quality also improved to the ''moderate'' category due to the strong winds.

The minimum temperature was 8.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department said. The minimum temperature is set to drop further as icy cold winds from snow-laden western Himalayas continue to blow towards the plains. Delhi's air quality, which was ''very poor'' on Sunday, improved significantly to the ''moderate'' category on Monday.

The city's 24-hour average air quality index (AQI) was 160. It was 305 on Sunday and 356 on Saturday. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ''good'', 51 and 100 ''satisfactory'', 101 and 200 ''moderate'', 201 and 300 ''poor'', 301 and 400 ''very poor'', and 401 and 500 ''severe''.

