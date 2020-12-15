Left Menu
J&K: LG chairs meeting on metro rail projects for Srinagar, Jammu

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a meeting to review the Rs 9,590 crore metro project for twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar, an official said. This was decided at a meeting chaired by the then Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on November 29, 2019 to review the proposed Mass Rapid Transit System MRTS and the Light Rail Projects for Jammu and Srinagar.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Monday chaired a meeting to review the Rs 9,590 crore metro project for twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar, an official said. The representatives of MAHA-Metro gave a presentation regarding the works related to the mega project, besides highlighting the key issues on the Jammu and Srinagar metro rail corridors, the official said. Sinha stressed upon speedy implementation, directing that the project once approved should be completed within two years from the date of commencement. He observed that the elevated metro rail system will not only facilitate the people but also have a positive impact on the economy and quality of life. He said that the metro project for the two cities will be cost-effective and a leap towards sustainable public transport. In November last year, the Jammu and Kashmir administration had set a September 2024 deadline to start operations on the metro project for Jammu and Srinagar. This was decided at a meeting chaired by the then Lieutenant Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on November 29, 2019 to review the proposed Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and the Light Rail Projects for Jammu and Srinagar. Murmu had directed the officers to prepare a plan for the clearance of Right of Way (RoW), land acquisition and other such matters. It was informed that the Jammu Light Rail System will have a 23-kilometre length with 22 stations between Bantalab and Bari Brahmana, whereas Srinagar Light Rail System will have a 25-kilometre length which included 12.5-kilometer length from Indira Nagar to HMT Junction and 12.5-kilometer length from Hazuri Bagh to Osmanabad with 24 stations (12 stations on each corridor). As per the approval, Srinagar Metropolitan Region will cover the areas in districts of Srinagar, Budgam, Ganderbal, Bandipora, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Kulgam and Shopian, covering an approximate area of 2494.65 sq km, he said. Similarly, the Jammu Metropolitan Region will cover the areas in Jammu, Samba, Kathua, Reasi, and Udhampur districts, covering an area of 2216.58 sq km. The state government in December 2018 had enacted the Jammu and Kashmir Metropolitan Region Development Authorities Act, 2018 and subsequently created two umbrella authorities under it -- Jammu Metropolitan Region Development Authority and Srinagar Metropolitan Region Development Authority. These metropolitan region development authorities are expected to serve the purposes of coordination, besides supervising the proper, orderly and rapid development of the areas in these regions and executing plans, projects and schemes for such development while also raising resources for the mega projects.

