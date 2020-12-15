ITU’s seminar discusses regulations concerning radio-frequency spectrum, satellite orbit use

A biennial staple in the calendar of the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the World Radiocommunication Seminar 2020 (WRS-20), held from 30 November to 11 December 2020, was for the first time presented as a two-week (fully virtual) online event. The WRS-20 attracted over 3,400 participants from more than 140 countries to learn about regulatory aspects of radiocommunication and how to use radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits equitably.

Also for the first time, the seminar Plenary Sessions were open to everyone, including entities that are not members of the ITU Radiocommunication Sector (ITU-R).

Together with Regional Radio Seminars, World Radiocommunication Seminars provide an opportunity to gain deeper insight into revised regulations following the last World Radiocommunication Conference 2019 (WRC-19). These seminars also aim to provide participants with essential technical and regulatory background information to assist them as they prepare for the next ITU World Radiocommunication Conference, to be held in 2023.

"World Radiocommunication Seminars, typically held biennially for ITU members worldwide, are an excellent opportunity to become familiar with the procedures that regulate and govern the use of the radio-frequency spectrum and satellite orbits," said ITU Secretary-General Houlin Zhao. "As the world looks to the post-COVID-19 period, efficient management of radio spectrum will be vital in assisting countries to build back better for a safer, more connected, and more sustainable world."

The seminar covered topics related to spectrum management at national, regional, and global levels. Participants were presented with an overview of the ITU Radio Regulations as updated by WRC-19, to help them better understand the regulatory framework for terrestrial and space radiocommunication services including frequency allocations, software, and tools. Participants were also updated on the current activities and hot topics being undertaken by the ITU Radiocommunication Study Groups.

Mario Maniewicz, Director of the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau, said: "For more than a century, the Radio Regulations have governed the global use of radio-frequency spectrum and associated satellite orbits." He added: "The global digital transformation has increased demand for naturally limited spectrum and orbital resources. Understanding how to implement the Radio Regulations at the national level is therefore critical to building robust digital systems that promote access to next-generation technologies."

The first week of WRS-20 was dedicated to discussing international frequency management and radiocommunication standardization of terrestrial and space services. During the second week, participants had hands-on experience with ITU notification procedures as well as with the software and electronic publications made available by the ITU Radiocommunication Bureau to ITU membership.

On the opening day of the WRS-20, ITU also launched its Network of Women for WRC-23 (NOW4WRC23), an initiative to encourage and empower more women to actively participate in its preparatory process and as delegates to the next World Radiocommunication Conference (WRC-23). The main objectives of the NOW4WRC23 initiative are three-fold: to strive for gender balance among delegates; to advocate for and prepare women delegates to play key roles in WRC-23, and to grow the community of women contributors and delegates to the crucial conference. With three years remaining until the main event, NOW4WRC23 aims to start building capacity as early on as possible in the WRC preparatory process.

In addition, ITU announced the release of an updated version of the Maritime Manual, which provides a detailed compilation of the modern maritime radio systems and the operational procedures to be followed by ship or coast stations in the event of a distress situation at sea. The two-volume manual also provides the maritime community and telecom regulators with descriptions of the radiocommunication technologies, frequencies, and procedures used in the Global Maritime Distress and Safety System (GMDSS).

WRS-20 participants were also given a live demonstration of the newly updated version of the Radio Regulations Table of Frequency Allocations Software, which was released during WRS-20. Designed and developed by ITU, the software is a standalone application that enables users to query and analyze the Table of Frequency Allocations and its associated footnotes, as they appear in Article 5 of Radio Regulations (2020 Edition), as well as other related texts including WRC Resolutions, ITU-R Recommendations, and Rules of Procedure.