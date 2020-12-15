Left Menu
Ensure reduction in SAM, MAM among children: Thane ZP CEO

He asked Child Development Department officials to look into the causes and undertake remedial measures.He asked them implement state-run schemes like Village Child Development Centre programme as well as the Parental Adoption Drive in rural parts of district to completely eradicate starvation among children.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 15-12-2020 18:10 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 17:48 IST
Ensure reduction in SAM, MAM among children: Thane ZP CEO
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Thane Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Bhausaheb Dangde on Tuesday expressed concern over the presence of 118 children under the 'severe acute malnutrition' (SAM) and 1,056 under the 'moderate acute malnutrition' (MAM) categories in the district. He asked Child Development Department officials to look into the causes and undertake remedial measures.

He asked them to implement state-run schemes like the Village Child Development Centre program as well as the Parental Adoption Drive in rural parts of the district to completely eradicate starvation among children. He was speaking at a meeting of the local unit of the state Women and Child Welfare department.

