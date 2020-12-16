HC seeks NIC, civic bodies stand on creating infrastructure for registration of construction workers

The Delhi High Court has sought response of the National Informatics Centre (NIC), the three municipal corporations, NDMC and the Cantonment Board with regard to putting in place the necessary infrastructure for enabling registration of construction labourers working in the national capital. A bench of Justices Vipin Sanghi and Rajnish Bhatnagar issued notice to NIC and sought its stand on the issue of creating a separate server to host the website of the Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare (BOCWW) Board for receiving online applications from workers for registration or renewal of the same.

Presently, the Board is using the Delhi government's servers which hosts websites of various other departments leading to problems in dealing with the workers' applications. The Board told the court that on writing to NIC for a separate server, it was informed that NIC has added more Virtual Machines (VMs) to the existing ones which would increase the efficiency of the e-district portal and more speedy work would be possible, thereby benefiting the workers.

Taking note of the submission, the court issued notice to NIC and sought its stand by February 2, 2021. Notices were also issued to the three municipal corporations, New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and the Cantonment Board seeking their stand on the court's suggestion to create an infrastructure to ensure completion certificates are not issued for a building till the builder submits proof that the workers who worked at the site were registered with the BOCWW Board. The court said that to create such a mechanism or infrastructure, firstly, the Board has to put its house in order.

''Secondly, it would be necessary for the municipal corporations/ NDMC and the Cantonment Board to also make requisite changes in its procedures for grant of completion certificates,'' the bench said. The court was hearing a PIL by social activist Sunil Kumar Aledia seeking registration of all construction workers here under the BOCWW Act so that they can get the benefit of the relief package/ex-gratia of Rs 5,000 per month being provided to each labourer during the lockdown. The suggestion from the court came after it was told by advocate Shiven Varma, appearing for Aledia, that even the government departments are not fulfilling their obligation to register the construction workers working at government construction sites. The court also observed that ''even in private construction sites, the position is the same. In fact, it could be worse.'' Varma also told the bench that to obtain the completion certificates for any building under construction in Delhi, it is necessary for the builder/ owner to deposit 1 per cent cess collected under the Cess Act which is transferred to the BOCWW Board.

However, there is no corresponding step taken to register the construction workers, working on the construction site in respect whereof the cess is deposited, and for whose benefit the cess is collected, he told the court. To this the bench said,''It appears to us that the shortcoming lies in the fact that though the cess is collected by the cess collector, i.e. the municipal corporations, the NDMC and the Cantonment Board and made over to the Board, the registration of the construction workers who work at the construction sites where the works are performed and in respect whereof the cess is deposited, does not take place''. ''This appears to be on account of the fact that the Board has not created the infrastructure for the said purpose,'' the bench added and suggested creation of requisite mechanism to address the ''shortcoming''.

The court also directed the BOCWW Board to disclose in its next status report, the number of inspections carried out by it in Delhi in the last three years with particulars. The bench also directed the Revenue Secretary to find a solution to the problem of registration of changed mobile numbers of the workers as the Sub Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) were unable to do it as they were already busy with several other duties. Without registration of the changed mobile numbers, the workers were finding it difficult to access the e-district portal of the BOCWW Board, the court noted.

''We direct the Revenue Secretary to find a solution to the said problem without any delay. If the SDMs are not in a position to take up the said responsibility on account of the workload presently being handled by them, the Revenue Secretary should authorize some other competent officer for the said purpose who would be able to devote the time. ''A solution to this problem has to be found, and we will not countenance any further laxity on this score, since sufficient time has already been given to implement our decision. Let a decision in this regard be placed before us positively before the next date of hearing, failing which the Revenue Secretary shall remain present during the next hearing,'' the bench said. The court has been issuing directions from time to time in the matter with regard to streamlining the registration and renewal process so that the workers can get the benefit of the ex-gratia offered by the Delhi government during the lockdown.

One of the directions was to carry out verification of labourers, for registration or its renewal, via video calls and to seek their physical presence only where that is not possible.