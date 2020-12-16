Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ram temple to be built using only domestic funds: Trust

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built using domestic funds collected from the general public through a mass contact programme as its trust doesnt have required approvals for accepting donations from abroad, general secretary of the trust Champat Rai said on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 18:36 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 17:55 IST
Ram temple to be built using only domestic funds: Trust
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built using domestic funds collected from the general public through a mass contact programme as its trust doesn't have required approvals for accepting donations from abroad, general secretary of the trust Champat Rai said on Wednesday. Underlining that the Ram temple would actually take the form of a 'rashtra temple', he said Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Shetra is going to start the mass contact and contribution campaign across the country for construction of the temple. Addressing a press conference here, Rai said photographs of the proposed new model of the temple will also reach crores of households through this campaign. ''Voluntary donations from Rambhakts will be accepted for which coupons of Rs 10, Rs 100 and Rs 1,000 will be made available,'' he said.

In order to maintain transparency in the financial dealings and transactions, the trust has printed 4 crore coupons of Rs 10 denomination, 8 crore coupons of Rs 100 and 12 lakhs coupons of Rs 1,000 denomination, he said. Rai also said for construction of the temple, no foreign funding can be collected as the trust doesn't have enough necessary approvals while CSR funds can be considered for adjoining buildings of the temple.

He further said no target has been fixed for collecting funds and no estimate has been made of expenditure for construction of the temple. Rai said through this campaign, the public will also be made aware of the historical significance of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Ram temple to be built using only domestic funds: Trust

The Ram temple in Ayodhya will be built using domestic funds collected from the general public through a mass contact programme as its trust doesnt have required approvals for accepting donations from abroad, general secretary of the trust ...

Slaven Bilic fired by West Brom after 1-1 draw against City

Slaven Bilic was fired by struggling Premier League team West Bromwich Albion on Wednesday, becoming the first manager to lose his job this season. West Brom is in next-to-last place in the Premier League after collecting only seven points ...

Most of SP workers are farmers: Akhilesh Yadav

Amid the farmers agitation against the three central farm laws, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Wednesday claimed that most of the SP workers are farmersThe BJP government has sent not only SP workers to jail, but has also arrested ...

Left parties take out rally asking govt to ensure farmers get fair price for crops

Members of farmer wings of several Left parties on Wednesday marched on the streets of Kolkata demanding that the Centre and the West Bengal governments ensure that agriculturists get fair price for their produce. Organisers of the rally - ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020