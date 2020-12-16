Left Menu
Development News Edition

CAIT seeks extension of NCR Act for protection from sealing

The National Capital Territory Special Provision Act, 2017 is scheduled to expire by December-end.In a letter to the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Confederation of All India Traders CAIT has also suggested to extend the last date of payment of conversion charges for local shopping centres and other categories of shops by one year till December 31, 2021.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:34 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:28 IST
CAIT seeks extension of NCR Act for protection from sealing
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Traders' body CAIT on Wednesday wrote to Union Minister Hardeep Puri seeking extension of the National Capital Territory Act to get protection from sealing and demolition. The National Capital Territory (Special Provision) Act, 2017 is scheduled to expire by December-end.

In a letter to the Housing and Urban Affairs Minister, Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) has also suggested to extend the last date of payment of conversion charges for local shopping centres and other categories of shops by one year till December 31, 2021. CAIT Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal in the letter said the Master Plan of Delhi 2041 is under drafting stage and since the plan will deal comprehensively with all issues pertaining to the future development of Delhi and also various other related issues with holistic measures, it is necessary that a further extension of the Act may be given to people of Delhi.

Multiple authorities in Delhi were given certain responsibilities in the said Act and for one reason or the other, the responsibilities have not been discharged, therefore an extension to the Act is required, he added. The National Capital Territory Delhi Laws (Special Provision) Act was first implemented in 2011, which was extended to 2017 by the Narendra Modi Government and the extension is about to expire on December 31, 2020.

The Act provides protection from sealing and demolition to encroachment or unauthorised development in the form of encroachment by slum dwellers and Jhuggi-Jhopri clusters, unauthorised colonies, village abadi area, existing farmhouses involving construction beyond permissible building limits and schools, dispensaries, religious institutions, cultural institutions, warehouses etc..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. SEC votes to relax requirements on companies' 'resource extraction' disclosure to foreign governments

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Wednesday voted to relax disclosure requirements on payments made by oil, gas and mining companies to foreign governments.The agencys 3-2 vote to adopt industry-friendly changes to its so-calle...

Complete admission process for MBBS by month-end: Lt Governor

Puducherry, Dec 16 PTI Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry Kiran Bedi on Wednesday directed the centralised admission committee CENTAC to complete theprocess of admission to the MBBS course by this month-end. The admission is to privately man...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Daily U.S. deaths from COVID-19 surpassed 3,000 for the third time in a week as the country expanded its vaccination program and the U.S. Congress progressed toward approving financial relief for the pandemic-stricken country.DEATHS AND INF...

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 9.30 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 9.30 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020