Lt Governor reviews implementation of PMDP projects in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:40 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:37 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday reviewed the progress of Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP) projects and directed the officials to speed up their implementation. During a meeting, the Lt Governor sought a comprehensive report of the sector-wise implementation of 54 projects sanctioned under the PMDP with an outlay of Rs 58,627 crore and reviewed the financial and physical progress achieved so far, an official spokesperson said.

''Sectoral progress should be monitored regularly to avoid unnecessary delay,'' Sinha said, chairing the high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat here. The spokesperson said Chief Secretary B V R Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner (Finance) Arun Kumar Mehta, Financial Commissioner (Health) Atal Dulloo, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor Nitishwar Kumar, Administrative Secretaries of various departments besides senior officers from the National Highways Authority of India, Border Roads Organisation and various government departments were present in the meeting.

The meeting was informed about various major projects including upgrading of Uri-Poonch road, Srinagar-Leh road via Kargil, special repair of roads and bridges, projects proposed under Bharat Mala for the length of 105 KM for tourist connectivity, Jammu-Akhnoor-Poonch road, construction of semi-ring roads in Jammu and Srinagar, AIIMS at Kashmir and Jammu, construction of IIM Jammu and IIT Jammu, he said. Eleven projects have been completed, nine are substantially completed whereas 34 are at different stages of execution out of which 19 would be completed by the end of 2021, the spokesperson said.

He said the Lt Governor also reviewed the progress of iconic projects which included Hydro-electric Projects (HEP) of Kiru, Kwar, Shahpur Kandi, and Ujh. The LG directed the administrative secretaries to closely monitor the execution of all PMDP projects and have a regular review of the progress made in order to remove the bottlenecks, if any.

He also asked the officers concerned to incorporate every detail of the projects, including the dates of sanction and start of work, present status and targeted date of completion for effective monitoring..

