3.0 magnitude earthquake hits Rajasthan's Jaipur

An earthquake of 3.0 magnitude on the Richter scale occurred in the Jaipur on Thursday.

As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), the tremors were felt around 11 am, 64 kilometres north west of Jaipur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude:3.0, Occurred on 17-12-2020, 11:26:01 IST, Lat: 27.40 and Long: 75.43, Depth: 5 Km, Location: 64km NW of Jaipur, Rajasthan, India," NCS tweeted. (ANI)