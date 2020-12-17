Light rains in parts of UP; Bareilly coldest at 3.3 deg C

Very light rain occurred at isolated places in Uttar Pradesh, while Bareilly was the coldest place in the state at 3.3 degrees Celsius, the Meteorological Department said on Thursday. The weather was mainly dry across the state, it said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded at 24.6 degrees Celsius in Gorakhpur, the MeT Department here said. According to the MeT Department forecast for Friday, dry weather with dry and shallow to moderate fog is very likely to occur at isolated places over the state in the morning.

It has warned of cold wave to severe cold wave conditions at a few places in West UP and at isolated pockets in East UP..