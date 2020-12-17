Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nitish chairs meeting on urban development and housing

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting where he shared his vision for urban development and housing in the state with special focus on shelter for the vulnerable sections of society, better drainage system and improved waste disposal mechanisms.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 17-12-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 18:44 IST
Nitish chairs meeting on urban development and housing

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday chaired a high-level meeting where he shared his vision for urban development and housing in the state with special focus on shelter for the vulnerable sections of society, better drainage system and improved waste disposal mechanisms. The meeting, held at the Chief Ministers official residence 1, Anney Marg, was attended, among others, by his deputy Tar Kishor Prasad who holds urban development and housing portfolios and Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar.

The chief minister, who won a fresh term in office last month, briefed the attendees of the proposed works, in urban development and housing, to be undertaken as part of ''Saat Nishchay part-2'' his blueprint for the next five years. These included construction of multi-storeyed housing complexes for the homeless and shelter homes for the elderly with no care-givers.

Kumar also laid emphasis on ''storm water drainage system'', which would prevent water-logging in the event of a city or town being lashed by a spell of heavy rainfall. Notably, several parts of the state capital were left inundated for days together in October last year following torrential rainfall.

The chief minister also touched upon the need for better management of liquid and solid waste and recycling of garbage and called for a study of places where these have been conducted with considerable success and replication of the same in Bihar. He also stressed on the need for better facilities at old-style cremation ghats and modern electric crematoriums.

He suggested that ponds be dug in the vicinity of ghats where last rites are performed so that the visitors face no shortage of water while the purity of the river concerned is also maintained..

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rapido expands 3-wheeler auto services to 11 more cities

Ride-hailing app Rapido on Thursday announced the expansion of its three-wheeler auto-rickshaw services to 11 more cities, spreading across the National Capital Region and five states. The platform, which currently caters to auto-rickshaw a...

Karnataka sees 1,236 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths

Karnataka has recorded 1,236 fresh cases of coronavirus and 10 related fatalities, taking the total number of infections to 9.05 lakh and the toll to 11,981, the health department said on Thursday. The day also saw 1,497 patients getting di...

Second COVID-19 wave hits West & Central Africa as weather cools

The second wave of coronavirus infections is hitting West and Central Africa, and experts are warning it could be worse than the first as cooler weather descends on a region where most countries cannot afford a vaccine. Nigeria, Niger, Maur...

Norwegian Air shareholders back restructuring plan

Norwegian Airs shareholders endorsed the airlines financial rescue plan on Thursday in a series of votes, one of several hurdles the heavily indebted company must clear to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. Norwegian Air now faces difficult neg...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020