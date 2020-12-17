Tiger found dead in Madhya Pradesh forest

A tiger was found dead in Jamdaha forest of Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Thursday, officials said. The place where the big cat was found dead was around 20 kms from Sanjay Dubri Tiger Reserve near Gajri village in the district, they said.

''The residents of the village found the striped animal lying dead in a thicket and informed us,'' an official said. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Wildlife) Alok Kumar said the tiger might have died around three days ago. After the post-mortem as per the guidelines of National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA), the carcass will be disposed of, the forest officials said.